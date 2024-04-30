46 mins ago - Things to Do

A picture from high up of a crowd at a festival with the sunset and Richmond skyline in the background.

The view of Iron Blossom from the Ferris wheel last year. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Richmond, we've got a lineup for this year's Iron Blossom Music Festival.

Why it matters: It's an indie folk fan's dream.

The big picture: Caamp, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Turnpike Troubadours are headlining.

  • Other notable acts include Hippo Campus, Joy Oladokun and Chance Peña.

Zoom in: Along with the lineup announcement Tuesday, organizers confirmed the festival — which is in its second year — will be back at the Bon Secours Training Center.

  • It'll take place in the cooler days of Sept. 21 and 22. If you were one of the 14,000 people who went last year in the August heat, you know this is a blessing.
  • It'll also have a larger food court, more shade and free water stations.

Flashback: The festival sold out last year with Noah Kahan and Hozier as headliners.

  • Plus, let us not forget the Ferris wheel.

What's next: Presale, which can be accessed by signing up for texts or emails, goes live on Thursday at 10am and starts at $179.50, per the website.

  • Tickets go on sale for the general public Thursday at noon.
  • Last year, the lowest-priced two-day pass was $149.50 and sold out the day tickets went on sale.
  • The next tier was $179.50 plus fees.
