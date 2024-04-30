Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The view of Iron Blossom from the Ferris wheel last year. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Richmond, we've got a lineup for this year's Iron Blossom Music Festival. Why it matters: It's an indie folk fan's dream.

The big picture: Caamp, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Turnpike Troubadours are headlining.

Other notable acts include Hippo Campus, Joy Oladokun and Chance Peña.

Zoom in: Along with the lineup announcement Tuesday, organizers confirmed the festival — which is in its second year — will be back at the Bon Secours Training Center.

It'll take place in the cooler days of Sept. 21 and 22. If you were one of the 14,000 people who went last year in the August heat, you know this is a blessing.

It'll also have a larger food court, more shade and free water stations.

Flashback: The festival sold out last year with Noah Kahan and Hozier as headliners.

Plus, let us not forget the Ferris wheel.

What's next: Presale, which can be accessed by signing up for texts or emails, goes live on Thursday at 10am and starts at $179.50, per the website.