We've been on the hunt for Richmond's best grilled cheese. Context: April is National Grilled Cheese Month, and though it's almost over, comfort food is forever.

So here's who we're throwing in the ring.

Sabrina's pick: The Duval Sisters from Cheddar Jackson in Jackson Ward, which has cheddar, provolone and mozzarella topped with bacon jam.

My favorite part: Each sandwich comes with a mini tomato basil soup to dip it in.

Karri's pick: The Dutch Aunt at Garnett's, with gouda, bacon, tomato and caramelized onion.

My fave part: Bacon and cheese, of course. But I need Richmond to calm down about Garnett's so I can start getting a table again.

The cheesy picks of our lactose indulgent readers:

David B.: "Get thee to Lulabelle's."

Parker K.: "Home Sweet Home in Carytown. I prefer the Upstate with sharp cheddar, bacon and apples! Every sandwich also comes with a bowl of tomato soup that has goldfish on top ... I mean!"

Karen M.: "Whoever is currently putting kimchi in it (Ardent, last time I checked)."

Michele U.: "The best grilled cheese is at Truckle Cheesemongers! Because ... pimento cheese and wine! What's better than a fabulous pimento cheese grilled cheese sandwich and day drinking some good wine?"