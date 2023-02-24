Richmond soft opening: Truckle Cheesemongers
👋 Karri here, ready to spread the gospel of cheese and let y'all in on what's apparently still something of a secret in town: Truckle Cheesemongers.
What's happening: After three years operating out of Blue Bee Cider, Truckle struck out on its own in November and moved to Devil's Triangle.
I checked out the new spot for lunch recently and learned that while the cheese shop portion of Truckle is well known, its sandwiches and restaurant-style offerings are not.
Yes, you can buy cut-to-order cheese and meat — plus wine, beer and other gourmet snacks.
- You can also grab a grilled cheese or cold brie and prosciutto sandwich ($10-$14), plus a cheese and/or meat board ($19-$35), nibbles like olives or nuts ($4-$6) and a glass (or three) of wine and beer.
I ordered the signature grilled cheese, made with aged cheddar ($10) and added Virginia ham for $3. It was the perfect balance of tangy cheese with a bite of salt from the ham.
The interior is homey and welcoming, with leather arm chairs in one corner, a giant bar and plenty of tables to take your cheesy meal once you order at the counter.
The bottom line: It's a fantastic addition to Richmond's dining scene and the perfect spot to linger over cheese and wine with friends.
