Richmond soft opening: Truckle Cheesemongers

Truckle Cheesemongers is in the former Boho Cycle Studio (Boho moved across the street). Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

👋 Karri here, ready to spread the gospel of cheese and let y'all in on what's apparently still something of a secret in town: Truckle Cheesemongers.

What's happening: After three years operating out of Blue Bee Cider, Truckle struck out on its own in November and moved to Devil's Triangle.

I checked out the new spot for lunch recently and learned that while the cheese shop portion of Truckle is well known, its sandwiches and restaurant-style offerings are not.

The cold brie sandwich ($14) Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Yes, you can buy cut-to-order cheese and meat — plus wine, beer and other gourmet snacks.

You can also grab a grilled cheese or cold brie and prosciutto sandwich ($10-$14), plus a cheese and/or meat board ($19-$35), nibbles like olives or nuts ($4-$6) and a glass (or three) of wine and beer.

The signature grilled cheese. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

I ordered the signature grilled cheese, made with aged cheddar ($10) and added Virginia ham for $3. It was the perfect balance of tangy cheese with a bite of salt from the ham.

Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The interior is homey and welcoming, with leather arm chairs in one corner, a giant bar and plenty of tables to take your cheesy meal once you order at the counter.

The bottom line: It's a fantastic addition to Richmond's dining scene and the perfect spot to linger over cheese and wine with friends.