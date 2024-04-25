6 things to do in Richmond this weekend

Lock and load. It's the weekend, and this one is shaping up to be a mild and pretty one weather-wise.

Thursday

🌸 Get some green inspiration for your garden at Historic Garden Week, which runs through Saturday but offers its last Richmond tour Thursday through five Windsor Farms gardens. $50 advance tickets ($60 at the gate).

Friday

🍽️ Have you hit up Richmond Restaurant Week yet? Now's the time See where you can nab a reservation and enjoy.

Saturday

🌿 Herbs Galore, Maymont's plant sale, has everything you need to get your garden ready, plus food trucks and other vendors, 8am-3pm. Adult tickets are $10.

🍻 Ardent Craft Ales' annual Swine and Brine is back at the Scott's Addition brewery with six local restaurants serving up seafood, oyster or pork dishes and plenty of wine and beer for sale, noon-8pm. Admission is free.

🎭 Agecroft Hall is celebrating Shakespeare's 460th birthday with a party featuring songs, dancing and Tudor-era crafts, noon-5pm. Free.

Sunday

🎬 Richmond Animation Festival is back for the second year at The Byrd, featuring short, anime film screenings beginning at 5:30pm, followed by a special program with album designer Robert Beatty. Tickets are $10.