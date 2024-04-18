Youngkin signs NIL law allowing Virginia schools to directly pay athletes
A bill Gov. Youngkin signed into law on Thursday makes it illegal for the NCAA to punish Virginia schools for paying their student-athletes.
Why it matters: No other state in the U.S. has done this, which could give Virginia schools like UVA, Tech and JMU a recruiting advantage, according to ESPN.
The big picture: The legislation allows Virginia universities to compensate athletes through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals starting July 1.
- They can't be paid for their athletic performance but can be paid for marketing campaigns they're used in with university dollars.
Zoom in: The move overrides the NCAA's rules, which ban schools from directly signing NIL deals with their student-athletes.
What's next: Virginia could be the catalyst to other states following suit, per Sports Illustrated.
- Virginia Tech's athletic director Whit Babcock told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Tech might start charging for spring football tickets and use the money as NIL proceeds.
