Youngkin signs NIL law allowing Virginia schools to directly pay athletes

A bill Gov. Youngkin signed into law on Thursday makes it illegal for the NCAA to punish Virginia schools for paying their student-athletes. Why it matters: No other state in the U.S. has done this, which could give Virginia schools like UVA, Tech and JMU a recruiting advantage, according to ESPN.

The big picture: The legislation allows Virginia universities to compensate athletes through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals starting July 1.

They can't be paid for their athletic performance but can be paid for marketing campaigns they're used in with university dollars.

Zoom in: The move overrides the NCAA's rules, which ban schools from directly signing NIL deals with their student-athletes.

What's next: Virginia could be the catalyst to other states following suit, per Sports Illustrated.