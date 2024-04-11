3 hours ago - Food and Drink
Shake Shack's Midlothian location is nearly complete
The sign is up and the restaurant group confirmed: Shake Shack is opening a Chesterfield location.
Why it matters: There hasn't been any official news about the elusive-with-confirmation-burger chain possibly opening near Chesterfield Towne Center since BizSense reported last summer that planning documents indicated it would be.
The latest: A Midlothian Shake Shack will open this year at 1371 Huguenot Road, a spokesperson confirmed this week.
- It'll be the second Shake Shack for Richmond; the Willow Lawn-area location that opened last summer was the first.
There's still not an opening date to share, but the location is actively hiring.
- And workers appeared to be putting the finishing touches on the inside this week.
