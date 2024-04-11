3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Shake Shack's Midlothian location is nearly complete

headshot
The outside of a Shake Shack burger joint

The Chesterfield Shake Shack will have a drive-thru and is right at the mall's Huguenot entrance. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The sign is up and the restaurant group confirmed: Shake Shack is opening a Chesterfield location.

Why it matters: There hasn't been any official news about the elusive-with-confirmation-burger chain possibly opening near Chesterfield Towne Center since BizSense reported last summer that planning documents indicated it would be.

The latest: A Midlothian Shake Shack will open this year at 1371 Huguenot Road, a spokesperson confirmed this week.

There's still not an opening date to share, but the location is actively hiring.

  • And workers appeared to be putting the finishing touches on the inside this week.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more