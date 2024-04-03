Share on email (opens in new window)

Potholes are unfortunately a Richmond staple. The big picture: They've been meme-ified, and there's an Instagram dedicated to them.

Some pothole avengers spray paint penises around them to get the potholes fixed faster — a trend that became famous when a British artist nicknamed "Wanksy" began doing it in 2015.

City officials did not answer whether that strategy puts some potholes to the top of the "fix-it" list.

Some readers have a go-to for Richmond's worst ones:

Aimee S. voted for all of East Leigh Street near VCU Medical Center where ambulances go through on the way to the emergency room with patients.

Michelle G. tells Axios that the convergence of Hermitage Road, Arthur Ashe, Brookland Parkway and Westwood Avenue in Northside is an obstacle course "pot-road."

The potholes on the route to Pony Pasture in Stratford Hills are "so bad that cars veer into oncoming lanes to avoid them," says Lisa T.

Honorable mentions include the potholes on North Hamilton Street under the I-95 overpass, which Tom R. said could "swallow your car" before they were fixed Tuesday morning.

These are a fraction of the roughly 720 potholes residents have reported since Jan. 1, according to an Axios analysis of 311 pothole data. Of those, 295 were in March.

That's nearly 1.4 times higher than the 531 reports in the same period last year and almost double the 368 complaints in 2022.

More than a third are concentrated near Carytown, VCU and Jackson Ward and Church Hill.

The bottom line: Check your tires and watch out for seemingly innocent puddles.

Go deeper: How to file a pothole claim in Richmond.