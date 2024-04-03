24 mins ago - News

How to file a pothole claim in Richmond

Crews across Richmond are working to repair potholes as part of a three-week "pothole blitz" to clear a steep backlog of repair requests.

Why it matters: This could mean finally saying goodbye to your pothole archenemies.

Zoom in: If your car has already been damaged from hitting a Richmond pothole, you can file a claim to the city if the incident happened within the last six months.

What to know:

  • Send in a written letter either in person or via mail to Laura K. Drewry, City Attorney, 900 E. Broad St. Suite 400, Richmond, Virginia 23219.
  • An email will not count.

The letter must include:

  • The date, time and specific location of the incident.
  • Why Richmond is at fault.
  • The damage and estimated costs from a mechanic — plus invoices or pictures.

Between the lines: The city must know about the pothole via resident complaints or for at least two weeks prior to the incident to be liable, per a policy obtained by WRIC in 2021.

