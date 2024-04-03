24 mins ago - News
How to file a pothole claim in Richmond
Crews across Richmond are working to repair potholes as part of a three-week "pothole blitz" to clear a steep backlog of repair requests.
Why it matters: This could mean finally saying goodbye to your pothole archenemies.
Zoom in: If your car has already been damaged from hitting a Richmond pothole, you can file a claim to the city if the incident happened within the last six months.
What to know:
- Send in a written letter either in person or via mail to Laura K. Drewry, City Attorney, 900 E. Broad St. Suite 400, Richmond, Virginia 23219.
- An email will not count.
The letter must include:
- The date, time and specific location of the incident.
- Why Richmond is at fault.
- The damage and estimated costs from a mechanic — plus invoices or pictures.
Between the lines: The city must know about the pothole via resident complaints or for at least two weeks prior to the incident to be liable, per a policy obtained by WRIC in 2021.
