How to file a pothole claim in Richmond

Crews across Richmond are working to repair potholes as part of a three-week "pothole blitz" to clear a steep backlog of repair requests. Why it matters: This could mean finally saying goodbye to your pothole archenemies.

Zoom in: If your car has already been damaged from hitting a Richmond pothole, you can file a claim to the city if the incident happened within the last six months.

What to know:

Send in a written letter either in person or via mail to Laura K. Drewry, City Attorney, 900 E. Broad St. Suite 400, Richmond, Virginia 23219.

An email will not count.

The letter must include:

The date, time and specific location of the incident.

Why Richmond is at fault.

The damage and estimated costs from a mechanic — plus invoices or pictures.

Between the lines: The city must know about the pothole via resident complaints or for at least two weeks prior to the incident to be liable, per a policy obtained by WRIC in 2021.

