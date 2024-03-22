ML Steak opens in Chesterfield and more dining news

The new ML Steak at Chesterfield mall. Image: Courtesy of ML Steak

The Lindsey Food Group's first of three restaurants planned for Chesterfield Towne Center is now open. ML Steak, the second location of the group's high-end, downtown steakhouse, opened Wednesday in the former Casa del Barco location. It's now open daily for lunch and dinner.

What to try: Steak, chops, the prime rib ($35-$48) — but most importantly, the fried and smoked half chicken, smothered in honey and hot sauce, and served up with collards and mac and cheese ($25).

What's next: Kali Love — the group's new seafood-heavy concept with a California theme, which should open in May in the former Island Shrimp spot, co-owner Mike Lindsey tells Axios.

The second location for Farm and Oak, a "progressive Southern" concept, is slated to be open by September in the former Grimaldi's pizza place.

And then that's it, Lindsey says — for now.

In other news: A new casual Afghan restaurant is in the works in Short Pump in the former Two Guys Pizza location.

Chef Hamid Noori, owner of local Afghan restaurants, The Mantu and The Mantu Market, announced the move on Instagram a few weeks ago, but BizSense has the details.

It'll be called The Mantu Express, a fast casual restaurant set up like a Chipotle or Cava where you direct your order to staff at the counter, BizSense reports.

Plus, there will be pizza. It should open in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Cafe & Sabor — a Colombian bakery and coffee shop, opened its second location at 7807 W. Broad St., and Blue Bee Cider, is up and running in its new West End 4811 Bethlehem Road spot at, per Richmond Magazine.

Southern Kitchen will relocate from Jackson Ward to the former Brio spot at Stony Point Fashion Park, BizSense reports.

🫗 And pour one out for Nick's Roman Terrace — the West End Greek restaurant that went all out for Christmas — closed last weekend after nearly 50 years in business, per WTVR.