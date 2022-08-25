23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Soft opening: The Mantu Market

Ned Oliver
A delicious looking chicken wrap and fries
The chicken koobideh wrap at The Mantu Market. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Ned here, back from a visit to The Mantu Market, the fast-casual cousin of chef Hamid Noori's fine dining spot in Carytown.

What's happening: The Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery opened its doors last week.

  • It's in a strip mall on West Broad Street near all the car dealerships.
  • The menu is super approachable and ranges from wraps to full-on entrees.

I don't do a lot of fine dining, but I had heard a lot about Noori's food and was excited to try it in a setting with counter service instead of white tablecloths.

At my server's suggestion, I went with the chicken koobideh wrap ($12), which also comes in lamb, beef and vegetarian options.

  • It was a great recommendation. The chicken is ground, spiced kind of like sausage and super tender.
  • The ratio of meat to vegetables was perfect, and the flat naan it was served on was super thin and a little bit crispy.

The only disappointment was the side of limp, crinkle-cut fries it was served with, but who goes to an Afghan cafe for the French fries?

