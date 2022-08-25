Soft opening: The Mantu Market

Ned here, back from a visit to The Mantu Market, the fast-casual cousin of chef Hamid Noori's fine dining spot in Carytown.

What's happening: The Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery opened its doors last week.

It's in a strip mall on West Broad Street near all the car dealerships.

The menu is super approachable and ranges from wraps to full-on entrees.

I don't do a lot of fine dining, but I had heard a lot about Noori's food and was excited to try it in a setting with counter service instead of white tablecloths.

At my server's suggestion, I went with the chicken koobideh wrap ($12), which also comes in lamb, beef and vegetarian options.

It was a great recommendation. The chicken is ground, spiced kind of like sausage and super tender.

The ratio of meat to vegetables was perfect, and the flat naan it was served on was super thin and a little bit crispy.

The only disappointment was the side of limp, crinkle-cut fries it was served with, but who goes to an Afghan cafe for the French fries?