Anthony Fauci comes to Richmond

A picture of two people (one of them being Anthony Fauci smiling with his hands in front of him) sitting in big red chairs

Danny Avula (left) and Anthony Fauci on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Morley/The Richmond Forum

"You can thank my height for what I've done."
— Dr. Anthony Fauci on how being 5'7 led him to a career in medicine and science over one in basketball.

Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most famous doctors alive, had a pit stop in Richmond this weekend.

In a 90-minute conversation at the Richmond Forum with Danny Avula, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services and former state vaccination coordinator, Fauci talked about becoming the face of the U.S. pandemic response and his more than 50-year-long career in public health.

What's next: Fauci's memoir comes out in June.

