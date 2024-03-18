"You can thank my height for what I've done."

— Dr. Anthony Fauci on how being 5'7 led him to a career in medicine and science over one in basketball.

Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most famous doctors alive, had a pit stop in Richmond this weekend.

In a 90-minute conversation at the Richmond Forum with Danny Avula, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services and former state vaccination coordinator, Fauci talked about becoming the face of the U.S. pandemic response and his more than 50-year-long career in public health.

What's next: Fauci's memoir comes out in June.