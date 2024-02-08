Anthony Fauci memoir, "On Call," coming June 18

Anthony Fauci, arguably the world's most famous living doctor, will be out June 18 with a memoir called "On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service."

Why it matters: Fauci, 83 — as chief medical adviser President Biden, and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — helped steer the U.S. through peak COVID with calm, relentless media appearances.

Details: "I hope that this memoir will serve as a personalized document for the reader to understand better the daunting challenges that we have faced in public health over the past forty years," Fauci says in the announcement.

"I would also like to inspire younger individuals in particular to consider careers in public health and public service."

Zoom in: The announcement notes that COVID "was only the most recent of the global epidemics through which Dr. Fauci navigated in his five decades in public health":

"He played a crucial role in leading the scientific effort to develop effective drugs for HIV, resulting in the saving of millions of lives," and helped bring "AIDS into sympathetic public view, together with his leadership in navigating the pandemic influenza (2009), Ebola, SARS, West Nile, and anthrax crises, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic."

What's inside: The publisher says the memoir "will reach back to his boyhood in Brooklyn, New York, his decades of dedication to caring for critically ill patients, and his many scientific accomplishments, and carry through close relationships with seven presidents."

Fauci is currently a distinguished professor at Georgetown's School of Medicine.

He was represented by Robert Barnett and Emily Alden at Williams & Connolly.