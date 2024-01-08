Fauci to appear before COVID panel

Former NIAID director Anthony Fauci is returning to the Hill today and tomorrow for a two-day interview with the House's COVID Select Subcommittee about the pandemic's origins and the government response.

It's the first time Fauci will be appearing before Congress since he retired, and the subcommittee says it's planning for a 14-hour transcribed interview.

A subcommittee spokesperson said topics to be covered include efforts to downplay the theory COVID-19 escaped from a lab, misleading public narratives about natural immunity and therapeutics, conflicting positions on mask mandates, and explaining the "science" behind lockdowns and social closures.

"Staff and Members have prepared more than 200 pages of questions and approximately 100 exhibits related to Dr. Fauci's role as the face of America's COVID-19 public health response," subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup in a statement.

Panel Republicans have charged that Fauci knew the coronavirus was lab-engineered, but decided to push a narrative that it was an animal spillover event. Democrats have said the focus of the investigation should not be on Fauci and urged lawmakers not to villainize public health officials.