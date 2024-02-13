Richmonders' commutes are getting longer

Data: TomTom; Note: U.S. overall includes average of 80 cities; Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmond commute times have increased since 2021 — but you probably already noticed.

Driving the news: The average 6-mile trip in Richmond's city center took 29 more seconds last year compared to 2021, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from new TomTom data.

The journey took 10 minutes and 18 seconds last year, compared to nine minutes and 49 seconds in 2021.

🤯 The additional seconds add up. Richmond-area drivers commuted on average an extra two hours and 14 minutes last year, per TomTom.

Zoom out: Car commutes have largely gotten slower across America since the mid-pandemic era — likely a reflection of increased traffic as more people head back to the office at least some of the time.

Zoom in: Traffic slowed most significantly in Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston between 2021-2023, based on the average time spent traveling 6 miles in their respective city centers — no shock to anybody who's ever driven in any of the three.

In D.C., that 6-mile trip took 97 seconds longer last year compared to 2021. In New York it took 87 seconds longer, and in Boston it took 86 seconds longer.

Traffic actually improved in a handful of cities, including Indianapolis (-39 seconds for a 6-mile trip); Grand Rapids, Michigan (-29 seconds); and Orlando, Florida (-20 seconds).

See TomTom's full 2023 traffic index here.

The big picture: While corporate leaders' efforts to get employees back at their desks full time have mostly fizzled, the heyday of the work-from-home era is no doubt behind us.

WFH rates are slowly slipping downward, with just a minority of workers able to enjoy total flexibility these days.

The result: more car traffic, as the rush-hour rat race continues.

Between the lines: The pandemic was an opportunity for cities to rethink their transportation infrastructure in ways that might push people toward public transit.

Nationwide ridership plummeted during the outbreak. As one of nine cities where it increased, Richmond was an outlier.

The bottom line: Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and rush-hour traffic.