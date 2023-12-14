Skip to main content
Where public transit is recovering — and where it's not

Public transit ridership recovery
Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Among metro areas with at least 500,000 people; Richmond's data compares August 2023 to August 2019; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Public transit ridership remains stubbornly below pre-pandemic levels in most major U.S. metro areas, per American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.

Why it matters: Public transit — whether in the form of subway systems, buses, light rail or even cable cars — is key to cities' broader health and vibrancy.

  • It makes for cleaner, greener cities, opens up possibilities for those who can't afford a car, and frees up parking lots to be turned into housing, green space and more.

By the numbers: Of around 100 U.S. metro areas with more than 500,000 people, September 2023 public transit ridership was at or above 100% of September 2019 levels in just 12.

  • Poughkeepsie, New York (150.3%); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (146.5%); and Worcester, Massachusetts (141.4%) had the highest ridership rates this past September compared to four years earlier.
  • Knoxville, Tennessee (3.4%); Omaha, Nebraska (4%); and Cape Coral, Florida (6.3%) had the lowest.

Zoom out: Nationally, "ridership recovered throughout 2022 and 2023 to stand at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023," per APTA's latest big-picture data.

Between the lines: Some of the country's biggest public transit systems have been showing signs of life recently — likely in part a reflection of employers dragging workers back into the office.

  • New York City subway ridership, for instance, is up about 16% so far this year through September. Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road — the country's busiest commuter rail system — is up about 11%. (Those numbers may climb further if Manhattan congestion pricing for drivers becomes a reality, as appears likely.)
  • Chicago's L has seen almost a 14% increase, while the Windy City's bus ridership is up over 15%.
  • Shifting out west, ridership on San Francisco's Muni Metro light rail network is up an impressive 43%.

What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost transit ridership after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does. But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.

