Where public transit is recovering — and where it's not
Public transit ridership remains stubbornly below pre-pandemic levels in most major U.S. metro areas, per American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.
Why it matters: Public transit — whether in the form of subway systems, buses, light rail or even cable cars — is key to cities' broader health and vibrancy.
- It makes for cleaner, greener cities, opens up possibilities for those who can't afford a car, and frees up parking lots to be turned into housing, green space and more.
By the numbers: Of around 100 U.S. metro areas with more than 500,000 people, September 2023 public transit ridership was at or above 100% of September 2019 levels in just 12.
- Poughkeepsie, New York (150.3%); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (146.5%); and Worcester, Massachusetts (141.4%) had the highest ridership rates this past September compared to four years earlier.
- Knoxville, Tennessee (3.4%); Omaha, Nebraska (4%); and Cape Coral, Florida (6.3%) had the lowest.
Zoom out: Nationally, "ridership recovered throughout 2022 and 2023 to stand at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023," per APTA's latest big-picture data.
Between the lines: Some of the country's biggest public transit systems have been showing signs of life recently — likely in part a reflection of employers dragging workers back into the office.
- New York City subway ridership, for instance, is up about 16% so far this year through September. Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road — the country's busiest commuter rail system — is up about 11%. (Those numbers may climb further if Manhattan congestion pricing for drivers becomes a reality, as appears likely.)
- Chicago's L has seen almost a 14% increase, while the Windy City's bus ridership is up over 15%.
- Shifting out west, ridership on San Francisco's Muni Metro light rail network is up an impressive 43%.
What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost transit ridership after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Some reduced fares, or made rides entirely free (though funding such efforts can prove difficult). Some are investing in new routes and other infrastructure.
- Some are also rethinking routes based on people's new post-pandemic travel patterns, with remote and hybrid work affecting how, where and when we move about.
The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does. But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.