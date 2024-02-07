The Boathouse restaurant group is ending service fees

The Boathouse restaurant group is ending its 20% automatic service fees on all guest checks effective immediately.

Why it matters: Customers overwhelmingly hate restaurant fees, even as they've proliferated in the post-pandemic dining landscape.

A Pew survey out last fall found 72% of respondents oppose the fees, including 50% who strongly oppose them.

Karri's inbox indicates the number might be closer to 90% strongly opposed.

What's happening: The Boathouse group, whose seven local restaurants also include Casa del Barco and Island Shrimp Company, cited the Pew study and guest feedback in its decision to end the practice.

"We've gotten consistent feedback from guests and staff that they miss the direct connection that individual tips allow," owner Kevin Healy said in a statement.

To celebrate ending the fees, The Boathouse group is offering 20% off its entire menu at all its restaurants on Feb. 20. (Reservations are recommended.)

State of play: The Boathouse group was among the first in Richmond to begin instituting a flat 20% pre-tax service charge on all checks as a way to offset raising hourly wages for staff amid the industry uncertainty during the pandemic.

The fee allowed the restaurant to raise hourly wages for servers from $2.13 an hour to around $20, the Times-Dispatch reported last year.

Be smart: Unlike automatic gratuity — a fee restaurants have long added for large parties and distributed directly to servers — service charges usually go to the restaurant owner to distribute however they like.

Worth noting: Service charges didn't start with the pandemic. Restaurant owners across the country have been experimenting with them for more than a decade as a way to eliminate America's perennial problematic and persistent dining practice: tipping.

Eliminating tipping, and creating a more equitable pay scale for kitchen and front of the house staff, is why Richmond's largest restaurant group, Lindsey Food Group, implemented a 20% service charge at its restaurants.

Yes, but: The Pew survey suggests service fees have only created more confusion around tipping, in addition to irritating the dining public.