Feb 1, 2024 - Things to Do
Ice cream for breakfast, First Fridays and more to do in Richmond this weekend
If you're someone who likes eating ice cream for breakfast, you're in luck — because Saturday is dedicated to just that.
The big picture: Richmond always celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
- This year, Ruby Scoops is back at it doing breakfast-inspired scoops, plus cereal shakes, free coffee and free swag for the first 20 people who show up in PJs from 8am-8pm.
- Jiji Frozen Custard will be at Smashed RVA on Saturday, serving up Cap'n Crunch Berry custard topped with Country Style Donut holes from 10am-2pm.
- Minglewood Bake Shop will be serving up coffee-flavored sundaes and affogatos all day Saturday.
- And Gelati Celesti's seven area shops are opening at 9am in celebration, with free doughnuts with any ice cream to folks who show up in their jammies through noon.
Bonus picks: 🚲 The Broad Street Bullies will be having their first art exhibition with musical acts at Gallery5 for First Fridays from 5-11pm.
🎭 Starting Thursday through Feb. 11, the Black VA Theatre Alliance for Youth is putting on "The Colored Museum," a satirical play by George C. Wolfe that explores and celebrates Black culture's influence on the U.S.
- It's in collaboration with Virginia Repertory Theatre. Tickets are $20 at btva.online.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.