Ice cream for breakfast, First Fridays and more to do in Richmond this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you're someone who likes eating ice cream for breakfast, you're in luck — because Saturday is dedicated to just that.

The big picture: Richmond always celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

This year, Ruby Scoops is back at it doing breakfast-inspired scoops, plus cereal shakes, free coffee and free swag for the first 20 people who show up in PJs from 8am-8pm.

Jiji Frozen Custard will be at Smashed RVA on Saturday, serving up Cap'n Crunch Berry custard topped with Country Style Donut holes from 10am-2pm.

Minglewood Bake Shop will be serving up coffee-flavored sundaes and affogatos all day Saturday.

And Gelati Celesti's seven area shops are opening at 9am in celebration, with free doughnuts with any ice cream to folks who show up in their jammies through noon.

Bonus picks: 🚲 The Broad Street Bullies will be having their first art exhibition with musical acts at Gallery5 for First Fridays from 5-11pm.

🎭 Starting Thursday through Feb. 11, the Black VA Theatre Alliance for Youth is putting on "The Colored Museum," a satirical play by George C. Wolfe that explores and celebrates Black culture's influence on the U.S.