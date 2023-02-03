How Richmond is celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Best breakfast ever. Image: Courtesy of Gelati Celesti

Tomorrow is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, perhaps the most important holiday you didn't know existed.

Here's how Richmond shops are celebrating:

Gelati Celesti is handing out free Country Style Donuts with all ice cream purchases to customers who show up wearing their pajamas from 9am-noon.

The ice cream shop is also scooping a new, limited-edition flavor: Cereal Milk, a Fruity Pebbles-infused ice cream.

Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets will have eight breakfast-inspired flavors Saturday, plus breakfast sundaes and cereal shakes at its Northside shop.

They're opening up at 8am, and the first 15 customers wearing PJs will get a free gift.

And Richmond's own Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches has a brand-new, limited-edition flavor out: Cinnamon Roll.