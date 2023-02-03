51 mins ago - Food and Drink
How Richmond is celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Tomorrow is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, perhaps the most important holiday you didn't know existed.
- Here's how Richmond shops are celebrating:
Gelati Celesti is handing out free Country Style Donuts with all ice cream purchases to customers who show up wearing their pajamas from 9am-noon.
- The ice cream shop is also scooping a new, limited-edition flavor: Cereal Milk, a Fruity Pebbles-infused ice cream.
Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets will have eight breakfast-inspired flavors Saturday, plus breakfast sundaes and cereal shakes at its Northside shop.
- They're opening up at 8am, and the first 15 customers wearing PJs will get a free gift.
And Richmond's own Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches has a brand-new, limited-edition flavor out: Cinnamon Roll.
- It'll only be available through March, so you best get on it.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.