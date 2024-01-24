Charted: Virginia's union membership grows
The share of Virginia workers who are members of a union rose last year, to 4.3% of all workers in the state, up from 3.7% in 2022.
- That translates into a total of 176,000 unionized Virginia workers, or 30,000 more workers who were members of a union in Virginia in 2023 over the previous year.
Why it matters: As one of the original states to pass a "right to work" law — a statute advocates say is anti-union — in the 1940s, Virginia has historically had low union participation rates.
- And Virginia's union growth last year bucks the national trend.
The big picture: The share of American workers who are members of a union hit a new low in 2023 — it's now 1 in 10 — though the total number of unionized employees rose slightly, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
- 10% of the workforce was part of a union in 2023, down from 10.1% in 2022 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported comparable figures.
- 14.4 million workers were union members in 2023, up from 14.3 million in 2022 — but the percentage fell because the workforce grew at a faster rate than union membership.
Of note: The drop in national union participation came despite approval of unions in 2022 reaching its highest point since 1965, according to Gallup.
