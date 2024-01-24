1 hour ago - Things to Do
How Alexsis Rodgers spent her 20s in Richmond
You told us your greatest stories about living in Richmond in your 20s, and we made it into a series.
Next is Alexsis Rodgers, who worked as a policy adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam when he was lieutenant governor and is the National Organizing Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance.
Her best story?
- "Damn near getting elected the mayor of this fine city - at 28."
Catch up fast: Rodgers won two council districts and came in second to Mayor Stoney in 2020 with nearly 27% of the vote to Stoney's 38% in her first run for office.
Her favorite Richmond spots from her 20s:
- Baja Bean for the VCU basketball watch parties.
- Secco Wine Bar and C'est Le Vin, where she learned about wine after becoming a regular.
- VMFA lawn for Friday happy hours.
- Libby Hill Park for reflection and meditation.
- The James River, "ideally on a kayak."
