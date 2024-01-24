How Alexsis Rodgers spent her 20s in Richmond

You told us your greatest stories about living in Richmond in your 20s, and we made it into a series.

Next is Alexsis Rodgers, who worked as a policy adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam when he was lieutenant governor and is the National Organizing Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Her best story?

"Damn near getting elected the mayor of this fine city - at 28."

Catch up fast: Rodgers won two council districts and came in second to Mayor Stoney in 2020 with nearly 27% of the vote to Stoney's 38% in her first run for office.

Her favorite Richmond spots from her 20s: