How Alexsis Rodgers spent her 20s in Richmond

Photo: Courtesy of Alexsis Rodgers

You told us your greatest stories about living in Richmond in your 20s, and we made it into a series.

Next is Alexsis Rodgers, who worked as a policy adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam when he was lieutenant governor and is the National Organizing Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Her best story?

  • "Damn near getting elected the mayor of this fine city - at 28."

Catch up fast: Rodgers won two council districts and came in second to Mayor Stoney in 2020 with nearly 27% of the vote to Stoney's 38% in her first run for office.

Her favorite Richmond spots from her 20s:

  • Baja Bean for the VCU basketball watch parties.
  • Secco Wine Bar and C'est Le Vin, where she learned about wine after becoming a regular.
  • VMFA lawn for Friday happy hours.
  • Libby Hill Park for reflection and meditation.
  • The James River, "ideally on a kayak."
