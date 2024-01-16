45 mins ago - Culture

Send us your best stories about living in Richmond in your 20s

headshot
Illustration of the Richmond skyline with word balloons filled with exclamation points popping up across it from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Hi, Richmond. Sabrina here. I want to hear your best stories about living in this city in your 20s.

Why it matters: I need to know if I'm doing it right, and I have four years left to make sure I do.

Details: It doesn't matter what decade the stories are from, or if it was last year. I want them all.

  • Only requirement is that it must have taken place in Richmond.

Karri's thought bubble: My brain is overloading with memories, but bar hopping in the Bottom, followed by old school RichBrau's dance floor and ending with Chanello's pizza was how I did Saturday nights in the late '90s.

