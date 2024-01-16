45 mins ago - Culture
Send us your best stories about living in Richmond in your 20s
Hi, Richmond. Sabrina here. I want to hear your best stories about living in this city in your 20s.
Why it matters: I need to know if I'm doing it right, and I have four years left to make sure I do.
Details: It doesn't matter what decade the stories are from, or if it was last year. I want them all.
- Only requirement is that it must have taken place in Richmond.
Karri's thought bubble: My brain is overloading with memories, but bar hopping in the Bottom, followed by old school RichBrau's dance floor and ending with Chanello's pizza was how I did Saturday nights in the late '90s.
