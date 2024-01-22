24 mins ago - Newcomers

How Sen. Tim Kaine spent his 20s in Richmond

Sen. Tim Kaine smiling and pointing his thumb out

Sen. Tim Kaine making a campaign stop at City Diner in 2016. Photo: Nikki Kahn/Washington Post via Getty Images

We asked for your favorite memories about Richmond in your 20s, and you answered.

What's happening: We're making it into a little series because one roundup just isn't enough.

We're starting with 65-year-old Sen. Tim Kaine, whose primetime 20s were in 1980s Richmond as a civil rights lawyer and newly married husband.

  • The start of his 30-year career in politics, which saw him rise to the governor's office and Congress, began at the ripe age of 36 as a city council member.
  • You can peep a pic of him at 25 in the Times-Dispatch archives.

Here's what he told us:

  • Picnics on Belle Isle.
  • Outdoor summer music at the VMFA.
  • Second Street, Richmond Greek and Down Home Family Reunion festivals.
  • Sledding at Bryan Park.
