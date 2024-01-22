24 mins ago - Newcomers
How Sen. Tim Kaine spent his 20s in Richmond
We asked for your favorite memories about Richmond in your 20s, and you answered.
What's happening: We're making it into a little series because one roundup just isn't enough.
We're starting with 65-year-old Sen. Tim Kaine, whose primetime 20s were in 1980s Richmond as a civil rights lawyer and newly married husband.
- The start of his 30-year career in politics, which saw him rise to the governor's office and Congress, began at the ripe age of 36 as a city council member.
- You can peep a pic of him at 25 in the Times-Dispatch archives.
Here's what he told us:
- Picnics on Belle Isle.
- Outdoor summer music at the VMFA.
- Second Street, Richmond Greek and Down Home Family Reunion festivals.
- Sledding at Bryan Park.
