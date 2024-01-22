Share on email (opens in new window)

Sen. Tim Kaine making a campaign stop at City Diner in 2016. Photo: Nikki Kahn/Washington Post via Getty Images

We asked for your favorite memories about Richmond in your 20s, and you answered.

What's happening: We're making it into a little series because one roundup just isn't enough.

We're starting with 65-year-old Sen. Tim Kaine, whose primetime 20s were in 1980s Richmond as a civil rights lawyer and newly married husband.

The start of his 30-year career in politics, which saw him rise to the governor's office and Congress, began at the ripe age of 36 as a city council member.

You can peep a pic of him at 25 in the Times-Dispatch archives.

Here's what he told us: