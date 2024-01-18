Virginia's mass shootings dropped in 2023

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2023 ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia had seven mass shootings in 2023, the lowest number recorded since 2018.

Driving the news: Richmond Public Schools, following a court order, on Wednesday released the investigation findings into one of those mass shootings, which killed a Huguenot High School senior and his stepfather outside of graduation last June.

Five additional people were shot.

In November, the report was completed and presented to the School Board, which voted to bar its public release.

Dissenting school board members have said it would provide "desperately needed" accountability into an epidemic of youth gun violence in the city.

By the numbers: In the last 10 years, Virginia has had 104 mass shootings that have — in total — injured at least 405 people and killed 110.

2022 was the deadliest year, with 36 individuals killed, followed by 2019, with 18 people killed.

Context: The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year with more was 2021 when there were 689, according to the Gun Violence Archive.