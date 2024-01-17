A Virginia county's 2020 election issues benefited Trump

Ballot irregularities in Prince William County during the 2020 presidential election were a result of a computer programming error — and benefited former President Donald Trump to the tune of more than 2,000 votes.

Why it matters: The county's former top election official was accused of altering the results and indicted on felony corruption charges. Those charges have since been dismissed, Virginia Mercury reported.

Even though this incident benefited their candidate, some Republicans have used it as evidence of fraud in the last presidential election.

Driving the news: Last week, Prince William election officials said the 2020 ballot irregularities were a result of roughly eight ballot-counting machines being misprogrammed, plus human error as workers attempted to correct the mistake, Prince William Times reported.

"The reporting errors … were likely due to a lack of proper planning, a difficult election environment and human error," the current county registrar said in a statement.

Zoom in: The errors didn't affect the outcome of any race, nor did they benefit one political party. Among the county's findings:

Donald Trump incorrectly received 2,327 extra votes.

Sen. Mark Warner was shorted 1,589 votes (his Republican challenger was shorted 107).

Rep. Rob Wittman was denied 293 votes he should've received.

The big picture: Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a 20-person "Election Integrity Unit" in September 2022, days after his office indicted Prince William's former registrar, Michele White.

The unit was dedicated to investigating allegations of voter fraud across the state and followed a number of GOP officials nationwide who made election law a top focus.

White alleged that her prosecution was politically motivated, per the Washington Post. To date, her case is the only criminal prosecution the unit has undertaken, the Washington Post reported.

Miyares' office dropped the felony charges against White in December and a remaining misdemeanor charge of neglect of duty last week.

What's next: ​​Early voting for Virginia's March 5, Super Tuesday 2024 presidential primary elections begins Friday.