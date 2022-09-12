29 mins ago - News

Miyares creates "election integrity unit"

Ned Oliver
Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares works from his office January 19, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares works from his office. Photo: Julia Rendleman/Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Jason Miyares says his office has formed a 20-person "Election Integrity Unit."

Why it matters: Miyares is following in the footsteps of a growing number of GOP officials nationwide who have made election law a top focus since former President Donald Trump began making baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

What they're saying: "I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections," Miyares said in a statement. "It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat."

Reality check: There have been no widespread issues in Virginia with voter fraud or irregularities.

  • "It's not at all clear to me this is a valuable use of the government's resources," Michael D. Gilbert, a University of Virginia law professor who is an expert on voting law, told the Washington Post.

Details: Miyares' office told the Virginia Mercury the 20-member team does not have its own budget and is made up of his office's existing staff members, who will continue working on other matters.

