All you-can-eat sushi and more Richmond restaurant news

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Behold, Richmond, Sushi Masa, an all-you-can-eat sushi joint that is now open at 8087 W. Broad St., Richmond Magazine reports.

The restaurant opened last month in the Westland Shopping Center and it's the first Virginia location for the Texas-based chain.

Sushi Masa serves up a Japanese fusion menu, but the highlight is the all-you-can-eat sushi bar, stocked with dozens of rolls, plus salads and appetizers.

There, locals can gorge themselves for $20.98 at lunch and $30.98 at dinner (one alcoholic drink included).

Of (huge) note: Sushi Masa boasts a dedicated karaoke room that can be booked for private parties, per Richmond Mag. The restaurant is open daily.

🍱 Meanwhile, a food hall EAT Restaurant Partners had in the works for 3017 W. Leigh St. in Scott's Addition is off the table. The group said last week it's canceling the project, but didn't elaborate, per BizSense.

They still plans to find a spot to open Foo Dog — its ramen concept that was supposed to be one of six restaurants in the food hall.

🥘 In other news, Nama, the nearly 5-year-old Indian restaurant at 15 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond, announced its closing at the end of service Sunday.

The owners are hanging on to the spot though to make it a private event space.

🍕 Beloved food truck River City Wood Fire has landed a brick-and-mortar space at 2300 Genito Road in Powhatan.

The pizza joint is now open Wednesday through Sunday, but you can still catch its food trucks around town.

🥩 Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, which announced last year it was opening its first Virginia location at Short Pump Town Center, will officially start serving Feb. 5 at 11788 W. Broad St.