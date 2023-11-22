Virginia Dems propose amending state constitution to guarantee abortion rights

That's because there's no role for the governor in the multi-year process, which would ultimately require direct approval by voters.
How it works: To amend the constitution, both the House and Senate have to pass resolutions, wait for the House of Delegates to hold elections again, then pass the same resolutions again.
At that point, the amendment goes on the ballot for a statewide referendum.
What they're saying: "It has become all too clear that without constitutional protection, access to reproductive healthcare is at risk for the commonwealth," House Democratic majority leader Charniele Herring said in a statement.
Details: The abortion rights amendment would establish a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" in the state constitution.
The felon disenfranchisement amendment would end the state's unusual practice of requiring governors to individually restore prisoners' voting rights after they are released.