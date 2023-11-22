Nov 22, 2023 - News

Virginia Dems propose amending state constitution to guarantee abortion rights

Virginia Democrats took the first step this week toward amending the state's constitution to guarantee abortion rights and end the state's policy of disenfranchising felons.

What's happening: The resolutions are the first pieces of legislation to drop ahead of the 2024 General Assembly session, which begins in January.

Why it matters: Amending the constitution is one of the few things Democrats can use their new General Assembly majorities to pursue without worrying about Gov. Youngkin's veto pen.

  • That's because there's no role for the governor in the multi-year process, which would ultimately require direct approval by voters.

How it works: To amend the constitution, both the House and Senate have to pass resolutions, wait for the House of Delegates to hold elections again, then pass the same resolutions again.

  • At that point, the amendment goes on the ballot for a statewide referendum.

What they're saying: "It has become all too clear that without constitutional protection, access to reproductive healthcare is at risk for the commonwealth," House Democratic majority leader Charniele Herring said in a statement.

Details: The abortion rights amendment would establish a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" in the state constitution.

  • The felon disenfranchisement amendment would end the state's unusual practice of requiring governors to individually restore prisoners' voting rights after they are released.

Zoom out: Democrats also filed legislation to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 and ban the sale of new assault-style weapons — proposals that would have to go through Youngkin.

The other side: The state GOP blasted Democrats, calling it "a slate of radical bills that would turn our Commonwealth into a failed left-wing state like California or New York."

  • So far the party's members have filed a single piece of legislation that would head off a ban on new gas-powered cars set to go into effect in 2035.
