She didn't win, but came closer than most pundits expected.

What's happening: It was a surprisingly strong election night showing by Democrat Susanna Gibson, whose candidacy was blown up by revelations she'd streamed more than a dozen explicit videos with her husband on the porn site Chaturbate.

The big picture: She lost by a little under three points, hardly the blowout one might have predicted.

And it doesn't look like the scandal cost her all that many Democratic votes, at least in Henrico, which she won.

By the numbers: In precincts that overlap with Democratic Del. Schuyler VanValkenberg's successful Senate run, she only ran 187 votes behind him.

In three of those, she managed to outperform VanValkenburg.

The bottom line: Ultimately, voters in deep-red Goochland sunk Gibson, wiping out her lead in Henrico.