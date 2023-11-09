1 hour ago - News

Candidate who streamed sex acts loses, but it was close

She didn't win, but came closer than most pundits expected.

What's happening: It was a surprisingly strong election night showing by Democrat Susanna Gibson, whose candidacy was blown up by revelations she'd streamed more than a dozen explicit videos with her husband on the porn site Chaturbate.

The big picture: She lost by a little under three points, hardly the blowout one might have predicted.

  • And it doesn't look like the scandal cost her all that many Democratic votes, at least in Henrico, which she won.

By the numbers: In precincts that overlap with Democratic Del. Schuyler VanValkenberg's successful Senate run, she only ran 187 votes behind him.

  • In three of those, she managed to outperform VanValkenburg.

The bottom line: Ultimately, voters in deep-red Goochland sunk Gibson, wiping out her lead in Henrico.

  • And there's no way to know how much of that turnout was motivated by the scandal surrounding Gibson.
