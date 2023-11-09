Candidate who streamed sex acts loses, but it was close
She didn't win, but came closer than most pundits expected.
What's happening: It was a surprisingly strong election night showing by Democrat Susanna Gibson, whose candidacy was blown up by revelations she'd streamed more than a dozen explicit videos with her husband on the porn site Chaturbate.
The big picture: She lost by a little under three points, hardly the blowout one might have predicted.
- And it doesn't look like the scandal cost her all that many Democratic votes, at least in Henrico, which she won.
By the numbers: In precincts that overlap with Democratic Del. Schuyler VanValkenberg's successful Senate run, she only ran 187 votes behind him.
- In three of those, she managed to outperform VanValkenburg.
The bottom line: Ultimately, voters in deep-red Goochland sunk Gibson, wiping out her lead in Henrico.
- And there's no way to know how much of that turnout was motivated by the scandal surrounding Gibson.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.