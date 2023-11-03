Urban One host levels antisemitic slurs against Richmond casino opponent

Share on email (opens in new window)

A host on an Urban One radio station used antisemitic slurs against a leading opponent of the company's proposed Richmond casino.

Driving the news: An anti-casino group posted dozens of controversial clips from Urban One's Richmond stations late Thursday.

What's happening: The remarks on The Box 99.5 by Preston Brown, who was hosting a show as part of the station's programming on the casino, targeted No Means No Casino PAC director Paul Goldman.

In clips of the Nov. 1 show, Brown speaks at length describing Goldman as a "Judas," a "Jew who couldn't be trusted," and a "white Jew with the background of Judas."

What they're saying: The statements drew immediate condemnation from both supporters and opponents of the project.

"I unequivocally condemn the antisemitic remarks," Mayor Levar Stoney, an ally of Urban One, said in a social media post.

The other side: Urban One, which describes itself as the country's "largest African-American owned multimedia conglomerate," apologized in a statement.

"These statements were horrible and offensive," said Urban One regional vice president Marsha Landess, who described Brown as a temporary guest host not employed by the station.

"Once we heard the comments and because [Brown] was alone in the studio with his producer, I personally drove to the station and immediately removed him from the show."

Goldman said in a statement he accepted the company's apology, but was critical of their decision to publicly address the comments until they had been widely shared online.

Of note: Axios was not able to reach Brown for comment.

Neither Urban One nor the anti-casino PAC that posted the clips responded to requests for the full, unedited recordings.

Zoom out: The clips also capture Brown mocking Sen. Tim Kaine for opposing the project while his wife, former state Secretary of Education Anne Holton, supports it.

"How can we have him representing us as a senator when he can't even keep his own home together," Brown said.

And the clips capture an array of eyebrow-raising remarks by Urban One founder Cathy Hughes on another Urban One station, Praise 104.7, where she was discussing the casino proposal as part of a call-in show about the project.

In one undated clip she likens the split among Black voters on the casino referendum as between "house n------ and field n------."

In another she laments the cost of the pro-casino campaign, which has risen to $10 million.

"OK, such a waste," Hughes says. "I am so mad at this opposition. You know how much good I could have done. I've had to pay lawyers and accountants and lobbyists and make contributions to everybody I thought could influence."

What we're watching: So far neither Urban One nor Stoney has responded to requests for comment on Hughes' remarks.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include a comment from No Means No Casino PAC director Paul Goldman.