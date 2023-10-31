40 mins ago - Culture

Richmond now has its own Monopoly game

headshot

It's here. Photo: Karri Peifer/ Axios

The Richmond edition of Monopoly is here.

What's happening: The makers of the classic Monopoly board game unveiled a Richmond-specific version on Monday.

Flashback: Hasbro announced in March that Richmond would be one of a handful of cities to get its own edition of the game and asked for submissions for local spots to take places on the board.

  • The company took emailed suggestions for around two weeks in the spring. Out of more than 1,000 submissions, it ended up selecting 24 places for spots on the board, a spokesperson tells Axios.
Richmond, in Monopoly form. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The two dozen local places on the board include:

  • James River
  • Brown's Island
  • Main Street Station
  • Carytown
  • ZZQ
  • Joe's Inn
  • Old City Hall
  • Forest Hill Park

Worth noting: VCU didn't get a spot, but UR did. There's no mention of the Flying Squirrels, but the Kickers nabbed a space.

Impossible. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The intrigue: The Chance and Community Chest cards are super fun — and sometimes throw a little low-key shade.

  • Finishing your spaghetti a la Joe without needing a to-go box gets you $100. Placing in the Richmond Marathon pays just $10, though.
  • Need to buy food at Shamrock the Block? It'll cost you $50, while a Francine sighting at Lowe's will net you $20.

The Richmond edition of Monopoly is on sale now, online and at World of Mirth in Carytown.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more