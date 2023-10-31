Share on email (opens in new window)

The Richmond edition of Monopoly is here.

What's happening: The makers of the classic Monopoly board game unveiled a Richmond-specific version on Monday.

Flashback: Hasbro announced in March that Richmond would be one of a handful of cities to get its own edition of the game and asked for submissions for local spots to take places on the board.

The company took emailed suggestions for around two weeks in the spring. Out of more than 1,000 submissions, it ended up selecting 24 places for spots on the board, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Richmond, in Monopoly form. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The two dozen local places on the board include:

James River

Brown's Island

Main Street Station

Carytown

ZZQ

Joe's Inn

Old City Hall

Forest Hill Park

Worth noting: VCU didn't get a spot, but UR did. There's no mention of the Flying Squirrels, but the Kickers nabbed a space.

Impossible. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The intrigue: The Chance and Community Chest cards are super fun — and sometimes throw a little low-key shade.

Finishing your spaghetti a la Joe without needing a to-go box gets you $100. Placing in the Richmond Marathon pays just $10, though.

Need to buy food at Shamrock the Block? It'll cost you $50, while a Francine sighting at Lowe's will net you $20.

The Richmond edition of Monopoly is on sale now, online and at World of Mirth in Carytown.