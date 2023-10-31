Richmond now has its own Monopoly game
The Richmond edition of Monopoly is here.
What's happening: The makers of the classic Monopoly board game unveiled a Richmond-specific version on Monday.
Flashback: Hasbro announced in March that Richmond would be one of a handful of cities to get its own edition of the game and asked for submissions for local spots to take places on the board.
- The company took emailed suggestions for around two weeks in the spring. Out of more than 1,000 submissions, it ended up selecting 24 places for spots on the board, a spokesperson tells Axios.
The two dozen local places on the board include:
- James River
- Brown's Island
- Main Street Station
- Carytown
- ZZQ
- Joe's Inn
- Old City Hall
- Forest Hill Park
Worth noting: VCU didn't get a spot, but UR did. There's no mention of the Flying Squirrels, but the Kickers nabbed a space.
The intrigue: The Chance and Community Chest cards are super fun — and sometimes throw a little low-key shade.
- Finishing your spaghetti a la Joe without needing a to-go box gets you $100. Placing in the Richmond Marathon pays just $10, though.
- Need to buy food at Shamrock the Block? It'll cost you $50, while a Francine sighting at Lowe's will net you $20.
The Richmond edition of Monopoly is on sale now, online and at World of Mirth in Carytown.
