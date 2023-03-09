Monopoly is making a Richmond edition — and locals get to design it
Richmond is getting a local edition of Monopoly.
Why it matters: This is the real-deal, brand-name version of the game — an honor Hasbro has bestowed on only a handful of cities and not to be confused with Richmond-Opoly, one of hundreds of unofficial city-opoly games out there.
Driving the news: Mr. Monopoly himself will be in Richmond Thursday, top hat and all, to officially announce the limited-edition game, which the company says will be in stores this fall.
What’s next: Hasbro is asking locals to help design the board.
- Will it cost 35 cents to cross the Nickel Bridge? (Hopefully.)
- Will you be able to afford a house in Windsor Farms in this version of Richmond? (Probably not.)
- Will the water utility overbill you in the game, too? (Duh.)
You can email your suggestions to [email protected] (the company that designs Hasbro special editions) through March 20.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.