Monopoly is making a Richmond edition — and locals get to design it

Richmond is getting a local edition of Monopoly.

Why it matters: This is the real-deal, brand-name version of the game — an honor Hasbro has bestowed on only a handful of cities and not to be confused with Richmond-Opoly, one of hundreds of unofficial city-opoly games out there.

Driving the news: Mr. Monopoly himself will be in Richmond Thursday, top hat and all, to officially announce the limited-edition game, which the company says will be in stores this fall.

What’s next: Hasbro is asking locals to help design the board.

Will it cost 35 cents to cross the Nickel Bridge? (Hopefully.)

Will you be able to afford a house in Windsor Farms in this version of Richmond? (Probably not.)

Will the water utility overbill you in the game, too? (Duh.)

You can email your suggestions to [email protected] (the company that designs Hasbro special editions) through March 20.