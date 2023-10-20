Richmond restaurant news: New spots pop up all around
And now a little dose of end-of-week restaurant news to whet your appetite for the weekend.
🥘 Carytown Indian Cuisine opened in the former Citizen Burger Bar at 2907 W. Cary St.
- It's now serving traditional Indian fare (butter chicken, vindaloo, curry and all the naan) for lunch and dinner daily. Dinner entrees are $17-$23.
- (Hat tip to RVABusiness who has some great pics of the interior renovation on his Insta).
🍕 Intermission Beer Co. now has a second location at 10180 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover, the Times-Dispatch reports.
- The new spot is open Friday-Sunday serving up beer, pizza and pretzels in its taproom/arcade.
🥐 Tennessee-based Maple Street Biscuit Co. will open its third Richmond-area location on Tuesday in Chesterfield at 14412 Hull Street Road.
- The restaurant serves traditional breakfast fare and made-from-scratch biscuits daily from 7am-3pm.
🥟 And Dim Sum — a "modern Chinese cocktail house" going in the former Max's on Broad space — looks to be getting the final touches to open soonish in the Arts District.
ICYMI: 🥃 Harry's at Hofheimer, a new speakeasy in Scott's Addition, is now open.
- And Kreggers at Hand in the Fan is closed.
🚨 Fall Richmond Restaurant Week starts Monday. We'll have more next week, but this is your first foodie alert warning.
🍗 Bonchon Korean fried chicken chain is opening a takeout and delivery ghost kitchen at 2812 W. Broad St. in Scott's Addition by late November / Early December.
