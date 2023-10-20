Richmond restaurant news: New spots pop up all around

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

And now a little dose of end-of-week restaurant news to whet your appetite for the weekend.

🥘 Carytown Indian Cuisine opened in the former Citizen Burger Bar at 2907 W. Cary St.

It's now serving traditional Indian fare (butter chicken, vindaloo, curry and all the naan) for lunch and dinner daily. Dinner entrees are $17-$23.

(Hat tip to RVABusiness who has some great pics of the interior renovation on his Insta).

🍕 Intermission Beer Co. now has a second location at 10180 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover, the Times-Dispatch reports.

The new spot is open Friday-Sunday serving up beer, pizza and pretzels in its taproom/arcade.

🥐 Tennessee-based Maple Street Biscuit Co. will open its third Richmond-area location on Tuesday in Chesterfield at 14412 Hull Street Road.

The restaurant serves traditional breakfast fare and made-from-scratch biscuits daily from 7am-3pm.

🥟 And Dim Sum — a "modern Chinese cocktail house" going in the former Max's on Broad space — looks to be getting the final touches to open soonish in the Arts District.

ICYMI: 🥃 Harry's at Hofheimer, a new speakeasy in Scott's Addition, is now open.

And Kreggers at Hand in the Fan is closed.

🚨 Fall Richmond Restaurant Week starts Monday. We'll have more next week, but this is your first foodie alert warning.

🍗 Bonchon Korean fried chicken chain is opening a takeout and delivery ghost kitchen at 2812 W. Broad St. in Scott's Addition by late November / Early December.