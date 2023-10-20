Halloween events, parties and haunted tours in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Richmond is going all in on spooky events, beginning this weekend and going strong through Halloween.

What's happening: Horror movie parties, terrifying tours, costume contests, parades, zombies and more — oh my.

Why it matters: Halloween is the best holiday and Richmond brings its A-game every year.

Haunted tours

Want to hear some real ghost stories? Check out one of these very local, really scary tours:

⚰️ Haunts of Richmond offers roughly a half-dozen 90-minute walking tours focused on a specific part of Richmond and its haunted past, including Shadows of Shockoe, Church Hill Chillers and Phantoms of Franklin.

Adult tickets start at $21.95.

👻 Richmond Ghosts brings nighttime walking ghost tales through Shockoe Bottom, plus daytime tours through Hollywood Cemetery.

Adult tickets start at $25

🙀 Eerie Canal Tours are kid-friendly, 20-minute canal cruises next weekend, Friday-Sunday.

Tickets are $6.

💀 Some of Richmond's oldest spirits (Edgar Allan Poe, George Wythe) will tell the stories of their lives and deaths at Richmond's oldest graveyard (the one at St. John's Church) Saturday at 6pm.

The event includes a costume contest and Poe readings inside the church. Adult tickets are $15.

St. John's will offer more nighttime graveyard tours next Friday and Saturday, focusing on death in historic Richmond (terrifying indeed).

ICYMI: 🕸 The fictional haunted forests, hayrides and houses around town.

Horror shows

👹 Goochland Drive-in is taking a break from its sold-out Taylor Swift movie showings for an all-night Classic Monster Movie Marathon featuring five horror classics from the 50s-70s.

Showtime is 11:30pm and runs 'till dawn. $45 per car.

🦇 "Spooky Season" continues at The Byrd with "The Shining" and "Evil Dead 2" on Saturday night, but there's something scary playing nearly every night of the week through Halloween.

👄"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is live and in concert at The National on Saturday for two shows (7 and 10pm). Tickets are $25.

Want the classic film version? Ashland Theater has two showings on Saturday (8 and 9pm), including a shadow cast performing. Adult tickets are $10.

Other terrifyingly awesome events:

😱 Tunnel of Terror car washes are back at all four Richmond Tommy's locations starting tonight at 7pm. $25

(They're actually kind of awesome. And apparently your car is clean at the end. At least the outside).

🪦 Graveyard Gathering: A Halloween Costume Rave at The Canal Club, Saturday at 9pm. $15

🛼 A Halloween open skate and costume contest at Rollerdome, Thursday at 6:30pm. $5.

🫀Halloween Unhappy Hour and costume contest at the Poe Museum, Thursday at 6pm. $12.

🎃 "Squirrel-O-Ween" with the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond includes trick or treating, costume continents and hayrides. Friday 5:30-8:30pm. Free

🕵️‍♀️ A murder mystery attendees can solve, next Sunday (Oct. 29) and on Halloween starting at 6pm at Hotel Greene. $45

🧟 Richmond Zombie Walk is next Saturday (Oct. 28) at 3pm in Carytown. Zombies welcome, attendees be prepared for awesome Insta footage.

💅 Barbie Dream House Halloween — costumes, Kens and selfies encouraged — next Saturday at 8 pm at Quirk Hotel. $20

👺The Richmond Halloween Parade from All Saints Theatre Company. Always on Halloween starting at 7pm at Monroe Park. Always awesome.