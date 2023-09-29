Kick-start the Halloween season in Richmond with these haunted activities
It's that time of year when Richmond-area farms and fields stop their plowing and hand over the scythe so someone can scare the 🤬 out of locals.
Driving the news: Some local haunted forests, hayrides and houses are opening this weekend.
🧛Red Vein at Hanover Vegetable Farm in Ashland opens tonight and runs every Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30pm through Halloween, with a few Thursday nights later in the month.
- This relative newcomer to the terror-filled scene has near-perfect online review ratings. This year's theme: 1999 and the aftermath of a massacre that year.
- Admission starts at $21.99 and includes access to all four attractions (an asylum, a house, a cornfield and woods). You can upgrade to a fast pass to skip the lines.
- There's a kid-friendly, less scary night on Thursday, Oct. 19 ($14.99).
🧟♂️Terror on the Farm at Ashland Berry Farm is popping up with terror tours on Saturday before its regular Thursday-Sunday season starts next weekend.
- This long-running Ashland fear fest is no slouch when it comes to scaring the bejesus out of locals, and they say this year's is the scariest yet.
- Every year it hosts four themed haunted tours, $15-$25 each, or you can buy an unlimited pass and get access to all four ($27-$45), plus skip-the-line passes.
- Prices vary by night of the week and proximity to Halloween, but be sure to check the schedule for their discount and local beer and wine nights.
🎃 If you're looking for something tamer, for the kids, or because you're a big scared baby (like Karri), Chesterfield Berry Farm's family-friendly Fall Festival is running every weekend through Oct. 31.
- Highlights include hay rides, hay mazes, rubber duck and living pig races, and new this year: an alien-invasion-themed corn maze and giant jump pad. Admission starts at $15.
Of note: ⚰️ Creepy Hollow Scream Park in Hanover and Total Terror in Powhatan open next weekend.
