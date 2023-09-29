Kick-start the Halloween season in Richmond with these haunted activities

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's that time of year when Richmond-area farms and fields stop their plowing and hand over the scythe so someone can scare the 🤬 out of locals.

Driving the news: Some local haunted forests, hayrides and houses are opening this weekend.

🧛Red Vein at Hanover Vegetable Farm in Ashland opens tonight and runs every Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30pm through Halloween, with a few Thursday nights later in the month.

This relative newcomer to the terror-filled scene has near-perfect online review ratings. This year's theme: 1999 and the aftermath of a massacre that year.

Admission starts at $21.99 and includes access to all four attractions (an asylum, a house, a cornfield and woods). You can upgrade to a fast pass to skip the lines.

There's a kid-friendly, less scary night on Thursday, Oct. 19 ($14.99).

🧟‍♂️Terror on the Farm at Ashland Berry Farm is popping up with terror tours on Saturday before its regular Thursday-Sunday season starts next weekend.

This long-running Ashland fear fest is no slouch when it comes to scaring the bejesus out of locals, and they say this year's is the scariest yet.

Every year it hosts four themed haunted tours, $15-$25 each, or you can buy an unlimited pass and get access to all four ($27-$45), plus skip-the-line passes.

Prices vary by night of the week and proximity to Halloween, but be sure to check the schedule for their discount and local beer and wine nights.

🎃 If you're looking for something tamer, for the kids, or because you're a big scared baby (like Karri), Chesterfield Berry Farm's family-friendly Fall Festival is running every weekend through Oct. 31.

Highlights include hay rides, hay mazes, rubber duck and living pig races, and new this year: an alien-invasion-themed corn maze and giant jump pad. Admission starts at $15.

Of note: ⚰️ Creepy Hollow Scream Park in Hanover and Total Terror in Powhatan open next weekend.