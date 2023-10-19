1 hour ago - News

Virginia's sales tax holiday is this weekend

Ned Oliver
Better late than never.

What's happening: Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday is this weekend.

Details: The event runs Friday through Sunday and exempts a range of purchases from the state's 5.3% sales tax.

  • That includes purchases of school supplies, clothes, shoes, some Energy Star appliances, and emergency items like generators and chainsaws.

Flashback: The tax break holiday usually takes place on the first weekend in August and is intended to make necessary goods more affordable for Virginians ahead of the start of the school year and peak hurricane season.

  • Both have long passed.
