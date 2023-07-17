24 mins ago - News
Annual sales tax holiday canceled after Virginia lawmakers forgot to renew it
State lawmakers forgot to renew an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Why it matters: That means no break on the state's 5.3% sales tax on purchases of school supplies, clothes and shoes for the first time since 2006, reports Cardinal News' Markus Schmidt.
- The three-day window was typically pegged to the first Friday in August.
What they're saying: "It was a mistake on the legislature’s behalf, and I’m just being honest,” Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt County, told Cardinal News.
Of note: With the state budget still pending, there is theoretically still time for lawmakers to revive the holiday in time for this school year.
Yes, but: Seems unlikely based on how things have been going so far.
