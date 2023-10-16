GRTC proposes route for north-south bus rapid transit line

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

GRTC has landed on a general route for its planned north-south bus rapid transit line.

What's happening: Consultants for the transit company spent the last year studying potential corridors for the new line.

They ranked options on factors like development potential and job access.

Details: North of the river, the proposed route tracks Chamberlayne Avenue out to Azalea Avenue, which was pretty much the only real option.

Things get more interesting south of the river, where planners weren't sure which bridge or thoroughfare to follow.

They landed on a mix.

The route crosses the Manchester Bridge then heads up Hull Street until Southside Plaza, where it jogs over to Midlothian Turnpike and heads into Chesterfield.

What they're saying: "The success of the existing Pulse shows that this is a region that wants rapid transit connections," GRTC chief of staff Adrienne Torres said in a statement.

What's next: Now more detailed planning begins to determine station placement, the exact route through downtown and other specifics.