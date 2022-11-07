GRTC plans Richmond’s next rapid transit line
GRTC is making plans for its next big expansion: a second bus rapid transit route.
Why it matters: The new line would offer fast north-south transit options for the first time.
- It would complement the region’s first and only BRT line, the Pulse, which opened in 2018 and travels east-west from Rocketts Landing to Willow Lawn.
What’s happening: GRTC commissioned a $700,000 study at the end of last month to evaluate potential routes for the new service.
- North of the city center, the new line would follow Chamberlayne Avenue and Highway 1 to Virginia Center Commons, per GRTC.
- But to the south of the city center, the options are less obvious, with Richmond Highway, Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike all options with different potential advantages.
What’s next: It’s a long-range project, and late 2028 is the earliest any new service would begin, says GRTC spokesperson Mike Frontiero.
- However, he said that could change if new funding sources become available.
Meanwhile, GRTC is working to expand rush-hour capacity on the Pulse, with an order in for high-passenger buses (the kind with an accordion in the middle) that are expected to go into service in the next two to three years, Frontiero says.
- The longer buses will require longer platforms to be added to all Pulse stations.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.