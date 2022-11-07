GRTC plans Richmond’s next rapid transit line

GRTC is making plans for its next big expansion: a second bus rapid transit route.

Why it matters: The new line would offer fast north-south transit options for the first time.

It would complement the region’s first and only BRT line, the Pulse, which opened in 2018 and travels east-west from Rocketts Landing to Willow Lawn.

What’s happening: GRTC commissioned a $700,000 study at the end of last month to evaluate potential routes for the new service.

North of the city center, the new line would follow Chamberlayne Avenue and Highway 1 to Virginia Center Commons, per GRTC.

But to the south of the city center, the options are less obvious, with Richmond Highway, Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike all options with different potential advantages.

What’s next: It’s a long-range project, and late 2028 is the earliest any new service would begin, says GRTC spokesperson Mike Frontiero.

However, he said that could change if new funding sources become available.

Meanwhile, GRTC is working to expand rush-hour capacity on the Pulse, with an order in for high-passenger buses (the kind with an accordion in the middle) that are expected to go into service in the next two to three years, Frontiero says.