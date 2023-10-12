Examining Richmond casino backers' promise of "good paying jobs"

Labor union Unite Here has received $800,000 to canvass in support of the project. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

"Good paying jobs."

What's happening: The phrase has become a rallying cry for supporters of the city's second casino gambling referendum.

Yes, but: The compensation figures trumpeted by developers of the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino come with a few noteworthy caveats.

Zoom in: If you have a pulse and live anywhere in the metro area, you've probably seen or heard ads promising that jobs at the casino would offer an average annual compensation of $55,000.

But did you catch that they said "annual compensation" instead of salary?

That's probably because the $55,000 figure includes things that aren't typically counted as part of a salary, like the employer's cost of providing benefits like health care and retirement, per the city's agreement with the developers.

The figure also includes the payroll taxes all employers are required to pay on behalf of employees — a cost of doing business that almost never enters into salary discussions between employers and employees.

So what's the actual average salary?

A spokesperson for Richmond Grand Resort and Casino, Michael Kelly, wouldn't say.

He also declined to share other information about the calculation, including the value of benefits and the highest and lowest-paid positions included in the calculation.

Here's what we do know.

The city's contract with the developers does include a wage floor that developers rarely mention as they pitch the project: $15 an hour including tips.

That works out to annual pay of a little over $30,000 a year for someone working 40 hours a week.

What they're saying: Kelly stressed that a labor agreement the developer has already reached with Unite Here, a major union with a presence in casinos around the country, paves the way for wages that would be "significantly higher than at a non-union facility."

Under the agreement, Richmond Grand has agreed not to fight a unionization campaign, per Unite Here, though neither party was willing to make the document public.

It would be up to Richmond employees to decide whether to unionize and negotiate a contract, but unionized attendants at a similar facility in Maryland earn a minimum of $24 an hour, said Benjy Cannon, a spokesperson for Unite Here.

The other side: Casino opponents note that developers of the Richmond Grand recently donated $800,000 to a political action committee controlled by Unite Here.

The union has used the money to hire teams of canvassers to drum up support for the project.

"It's just suspect for me," said Allan Chipman, an outspoken opponent, noting Unite Here publicly campaigned against the project as recently as last year.

Of note: Sam Eppes, a leader with Unite Here, told Axios the union is working hand in hand with the developer to promote the project because, for now, they both want the same thing: for voters to authorize a casino.