Check out all the new and coming soon-to-Richmond restaurants.

🥂 Brunches — an all-brunch, all-the-time restaurant — opened Tuesday in the former Spoonbread Deux spot at 3416 Lauderdale Drive in Short Pump.

True to its concept, the restaurant serves a breadth of brunch faves, including chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict four ways, breakfast sandwiches, waffles, pancakes and French toast, plus a smattering of lunch staples. Breakfast prices range from $10.95-$16.95.

Brunches is open daily from 7:30am-3pm.

🚨 All food is 50% off today for its soft opening (and in apology for not having its ABC license yet).

🍳 Speaking of brunch, Garden and Gun rounded up the "must-try" breakfast spots across the South and the grand dame of Richmond brunches, Millie's.

Of note: Richmond's best brunch restaurant since 1989 still only serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, and only Wednesday-Sunday, as it has since the pandemic.

🥘 Hot Pot 757's — the Chinese hot pots and Korean barbecue restaurant — Midlothian location on Robious next to Total Wine is now open.

🍻 Toast New American Gastropub will open its third Richmond area location next year in the Scott's Walk center that's currently under construction across from The Diamond.

The 11-year-old elevated American fare and craft cocktail restaurant is also under new ownership, Richmond BizSense reports.

OG owners Jessica and Josh Bufford recently sold the Midlothian Toast location, including the adjacent Sidecar Cocktail Lounge, to Bob Graham and Chris Staples, the business partners who bought The Village Toast last year.

The Scott's location should open in April, Staples tells Axios, joining Chipotle, Marco's Pizza, Raising Cane's and Starbucks in the center next year.

🌮 Taco Vegana — Richmond's first and only 100% plant-based Mexican restaurant — is in the works for a TBD location to open sometime next year (🎩 Hat tip: RIC Today).

Owners Rachel and Milton Rodriguez tell Axios they're working to nail down a location, but are targeting The Fan, Museum District or Scott's Addition and hope to open by summer 2024.

🧀 Raclette Sundays are back at Truckle Cheesemongers from noon-5pm, per Richmond Magazine. That's five whole hours a week where one can pop in and stuff their face with the melted Swiss cheese.

🍔 Carytown Burgers & Fries' Lakeside location is now owned by Eat 66 owner Tiara Black, per the Times-Dispatch. The name will change to Lakeside Burgers & Fries sometime next year.