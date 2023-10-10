Charted: Virginia's plunging birth rates

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia's birth rate fell dramatically between 2007 and 2022, dropping from 14.05 births per 1,000 people to 11.01, per new CDC data.

The big picture: The nationwide birth rate declined significantly between 2007 and 2022, dropping from 14.3 births per 1,000 people to 11.1, or nearly 23%.

Some of the biggest drops were in parts of the West and Southwest, with the greatest drop-offs in Utah (-36.2%), Arizona (-36.1%) and Nevada (-34.0%).

Why it matters: The birth rate is a closely watched figure for myriad reasons.

It tends to fall as income rises, meaning lower birth rates can be a reflection of greater prosperity at both the national and individual levels. (Many factors drive this, including a sense among wealthier people that they need fewer children to support them financially as they age.)

Yet the opposite can also be true, as people who feel they can't afford children choose not to have them.

Lower birth rates can also be an indication of better access to contraception, family planning and abortion care.

And they tend to be lower in societies with higher rates of women in the workforce — though that relationship is becoming increasingly complicated (it doesn't hold up as well in places with stronger parental leave laws, for example).

Yes, and: Some fear that if the birth rate dips too low, it will bring about a crisis where there are too few young people to care for an aging populace. (This is a particularly salient issue in Japan, which has among the world's oldest populations and where the birth rate fell to a record low last year.)

Of note: Births are only one side of the population coin; deaths and immigration/emigration also play key roles.

The bottom line: It'll take a few more years before the pandemic's impact on birth rates is fully understood. In the meantime, it seems likely the overall rate will resume its downward trend as post-pandemic normality continues settling in.

