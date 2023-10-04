Richmond officials move voter precincts after school mold scare
The local electoral board took emergency steps to move two voter precincts out of city school buildings.
What's happening: The decision follows complaints by teachers and staff that the facilities in question are infested with mold.
What they're saying: "The move was decided due to the presence of unhealthy air quality conditions," the General Registrar's office said in a statement Monday.
Details: A precinct at Clark Spring Elementary in the Randolph/Maymont neighborhoods is moving to VCU University Student Commons.
- And a South Richmond precinct at Boushall Middle is moving to Hickory Hill Community Center.
Of note: The move avoids a single day of potential exposure for voters and election workers, but RPS staff and students are continuing to use the facilities on a permanent basis.
- The school district did not comment Tuesday but has previously said it investigates mold complaints and conducts testing.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.