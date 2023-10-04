Richmond officials move voter precincts after school mold scare

Share on email (opens in new window)

The local electoral board took emergency steps to move two voter precincts out of city school buildings.

What's happening: The decision follows complaints by teachers and staff that the facilities in question are infested with mold.

What they're saying: "The move was decided due to the presence of unhealthy air quality conditions," the General Registrar's office said in a statement Monday.

Details: A precinct at Clark Spring Elementary in the Randolph/Maymont neighborhoods is moving to VCU University Student Commons.

And a South Richmond precinct at Boushall Middle is moving to Hickory Hill Community Center.

Of note: The move avoids a single day of potential exposure for voters and election workers, but RPS staff and students are continuing to use the facilities on a permanent basis.