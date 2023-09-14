Richmond teachers voice concerns about "visible mold" growing in classrooms
Teachers at three Richmond Public Schools say they returned from summer break to moldy classrooms.
What they're saying: "There's visible mold growth on ceiling tiles throughout the building, and it is getting worse by the day," a teacher working in the Clark Springs Elementary building, which is currently housing displaced Fox students, told WTVR.
What's happening: Complaints, with accompanying pictures showing mold growing on chairs, lockers and desks, also came from staff at Boushall Middle and Woodville Elementary.
- The frustrations bubbled over at a School Board meeting earlier this week, where teachers complained they've gotten no updates from administrators about addressing the problem.
The other side: RPS says it's working on the problem but so far mold testing at three schools hasn't shown high levels of mold, per WRIC.
- "To mitigate mold issues, the division responds as quickly as possible to any reports of leaks, as well as replacing ceiling tiles and repairing HVAC systems," division spokesman Matthew Stanley said.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.