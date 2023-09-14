Teachers at three Richmond Public Schools say they returned from summer break to moldy classrooms.

What they're saying: "There's visible mold growth on ceiling tiles throughout the building, and it is getting worse by the day," a teacher working in the Clark Springs Elementary building, which is currently housing displaced Fox students, told WTVR.

What's happening: Complaints, with accompanying pictures showing mold growing on chairs, lockers and desks, also came from staff at Boushall Middle and Woodville Elementary.

The frustrations bubbled over at a School Board meeting earlier this week, where teachers complained they've gotten no updates from administrators about addressing the problem.

The other side: RPS says it's working on the problem but so far mold testing at three schools hasn't shown high levels of mold, per WRIC.