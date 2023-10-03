1 hour ago - News
Richmond Times-Dispatch print subscriptions plummet
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has lost 35% of its paid print subscribers since last year.
Why it matters: Once considered the paper of record for the region, the paper has been hemorrhaging subscribers and staff since the digital disruption changed how the public consumes news.
By the numbers: The paper is down to just over 24,000 print subscribers, from about 37,000 last year, per an annual notice published last week.
- Meanwhile, the number of paid digital subscriptions hit 24,294, an increase of about 2,000 since last year.
Worth noting: An annual print subscription now costs $1,430, per the paper's report.
- But the paper is currently advertising a special rate for $35.07 a month, roughly $1,000 less.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.