1 hour ago - News

Richmond Times-Dispatch print subscriptions plummet

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a crumbling newspaper

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has lost 35% of its paid print subscribers since last year.

Why it matters: Once considered the paper of record for the region, the paper has been hemorrhaging subscribers and staff since the digital disruption changed how the public consumes news.

By the numbers: The paper is down to just over 24,000 print subscribers, from about 37,000 last year, per an annual notice published last week.

  • Meanwhile, the number of paid digital subscriptions hit 24,294, an increase of about 2,000 since last year.

Worth noting: An annual print subscription now costs $1,430, per the paper's report.

  • But the paper is currently advertising a special rate for $35.07 a month, roughly $1,000 less.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more