Richmond Times-Dispatch print subscriptions plummet

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has lost 35% of its paid print subscribers since last year.

Why it matters: Once considered the paper of record for the region, the paper has been hemorrhaging subscribers and staff since the digital disruption changed how the public consumes news.

By the numbers: The paper is down to just over 24,000 print subscribers, from about 37,000 last year, per an annual notice published last week.

Meanwhile, the number of paid digital subscriptions hit 24,294, an increase of about 2,000 since last year.

Worth noting: An annual print subscription now costs $1,430, per the paper's report.