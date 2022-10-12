Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes
The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years.
Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage.
What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers has dwindled to just over 37,000.
- Meanwhile, the number of paid digital subscriptions has risen to more than 22,000 — accounting for over a third of the paper’s total subscribers.
Why it matters: Even in its diminished state, the paper continues to play an important watchdog role in the region.
What we’re watching: Journalism costs money, and while the paper appears to steadily be adding online-only subscribers, many are paying pennies on the dollar compared to the print subscribers they’re replacing.
- The paper is currently advertising a special rate for digital subscribers of $1 for six months.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.