Data: Richmond Times-Dispatch archives; Note: Digital data not recorded before 2014; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years.

Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage.

What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers has dwindled to just over 37,000.

Meanwhile, the number of paid digital subscriptions has risen to more than 22,000 — accounting for over a third of the paper’s total subscribers.

Why it matters: Even in its diminished state, the paper continues to play an important watchdog role in the region.

What we’re watching: Journalism costs money, and while the paper appears to steadily be adding online-only subscribers, many are paying pennies on the dollar compared to the print subscribers they’re replacing.