The looming child care crisis
Nearly 90,000 children in Virginia are at risk of losing day care as hundreds of programs in the state could shutter in the coming months.
Driving the news: The pandemic-era funding that helped stabilize the child care industry ran out Saturday.
- The federal funding amounted to a $24 billion Band-Aid that helped providers raise worker pay while lowering customer costs in the wake of massive industry disruption due to COVID-19.
- Virginia received $488.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help stabilize child care programs.
Now that money is gone.
Why it matters: The "child care cliff" is hitting just as women, particularly mothers, are finding their stride in the U.S. labor market — with workforce participation at new highs and the employment gap between men and women at record lows.
- If the dire forecasts prove true, millions of parents — particularly mothers — are going to be left with some hard choices.
- Their child care provider could shut down or raise prices past affordable levels, which is widely expected — and many parents could exit the job market entirely.
Zoom in: In Virginia, as many as 1,383 child care programs that serve 88,265 children may close without additional funding, according to one widely cited estimate from the Century Foundation.
The big picture: This cliff is new, but the reality is the industry in the U.S. has been living on the edge for a long time.
- Providers are limited in their pricing power because most parents can't pay all that much for care. To keep costs down, workers make very little — $14.22 per hour on average, per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers from 2022 — and providers operate on razor-thin margins.
Be smart: The average annual cost for center-based toddler care in Virginia last year was $11,579 ($965 a month) — nearly as much as a year of in-state college tuition, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
- Nearly 68% of Virginia children under the age of 6 are in households where both parents work.
Some good news: The state still has another year on its two-year child care subsidy pilot program, which increased providers' reimbursement to help them stay afloat.
What's next: Child care centers aren't going to suddenly close this week. Experts predict the impact of the fall off the cliff will take time to develop.
