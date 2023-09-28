Former Haxall Canal hydro plant could become a pickleball facility

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Canal-front pickleball could be coming to downtown Richmond.

What's happening: The developer behind a major pickleball facility in Henrico is under contract to buy the former Haxall Canal hydro plant, per Richmond BizSense.

Why it matters: Sure, pickleball is hot right now, but any move for the space would be a big deal.

The canal walk passes right through the mural-covered building, which has come to feel like a core fixture of the riverfront.

Of note: The development is far from a sure thing.