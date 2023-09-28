2 hours ago - Development
Former Haxall Canal hydro plant could become a pickleball facility
Canal-front pickleball could be coming to downtown Richmond.
What's happening: The developer behind a major pickleball facility in Henrico is under contract to buy the former Haxall Canal hydro plant, per Richmond BizSense.
Why it matters: Sure, pickleball is hot right now, but any move for the space would be a big deal.
- The canal walk passes right through the mural-covered building, which has come to feel like a core fixture of the riverfront.
Of note: The development is far from a sure thing.
- BizSense reports that Thalhimer Realty Partners is under contract to buy the building, and plans filed with the city describe only an "indoor-outdoor racquet sports" venue.
- The company declined to elaborate on its plans, per BizSense.
