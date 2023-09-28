2 hours ago - Development

Former Haxall Canal hydro plant could become a pickleball facility

Ned Oliver

Your pickleballing here. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Canal-front pickleball could be coming to downtown Richmond.

What's happening: The developer behind a major pickleball facility in Henrico is under contract to buy the former Haxall Canal hydro plant, per Richmond BizSense.

Why it matters: Sure, pickleball is hot right now, but any move for the space would be a big deal.

Of note: The development is far from a sure thing.

  • BizSense reports that Thalhimer Realty Partners is under contract to buy the building, and plans filed with the city describe only an "indoor-outdoor racquet sports" venue.
  • The company declined to elaborate on its plans, per BizSense.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more