Emergency room visits are getting longer in Virginia

Data: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Chart: Jacque Schrag and Alice Feng/Axios

The median time Virginians spent in emergency rooms was 2 hours, 52 minutes last year — the longest in a steady increase from pre-pandemic times, according to the latest Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data.

Why it matters: Time spent in the ER is a key metric for tracking hospital performance.

Increasing ER visit times is an indication that a hospital may be understaffed relative to a community's needs or is facing other problems.

Zoom in: Virginians' average wait time increased from 2 hours, 45 minutes in 2021 (a pandemic year) and 2 hours, 24 minutes in 2014.

Zoom out: Washington, D.C. hospitals racked up the longest median time for ER stays in 2022, at 5 hours and 29 minutes, followed by Maryland (4 hours, 2 minutes).

North Dakota (1 hour, 48 minutes), South Dakota and Nebraska (1 hour, 55 minutes) had the shortest times spent in ERs.

Be smart: This data captures the length of patients' entire ER visits, not just the time spent waiting to be first seen.