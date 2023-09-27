Richmond passes new regulations for Airbnb and other short-term rentals

Share on email (opens in new window)

New rules governing short-term rentals in Richmond should make it easier to rein in more than a thousand unlicensed listings, city officials say.

What's happening: A total overhaul of the city's regulations to respond to Airbnb and similar sites.

The changes are intended to limit unlicensed units that have proliferated in residential areas while allowing more listings in commercial districts than ever before.

The latest: City Council unanimously approved the changes on Monday night after months of discussion.

Why it matters: City officials framed the new regulations as a way to keep more housing units on the market for long-term residents.

"We are in a housing crisis," planning director Kevin Vonck said.

Context: Under the city's existing rules, short-term rentals are only allowed in properties that are owner-occupied for more than half the year.

In reality, however, it's been more of a free-for-all, with the city issuing just 63 official short-term-rental permits despite more than 1,000 active listings.

The new rules double down on the owner-occupancy requirement in residential districts.

They also make enforcement easier by putting the onus on would-be operators to prove they actually live in the property using voting or DMV records.

Non-owner-occupied listings would only be allowed in commercially zoned areas, which the city reasons are already open to dense development and "transient uses," as the planning office puts it.

The rules do set a few guidelines, namely limiting multi-family buildings to a maximum of 10 units and no more than a third of any given building.

What we're watching: Vonck has said a new focus on enforcement will accompany the new rules.

He has committed to hiring two new zoning enforcement officers.

And he said the city's decision earlier this summer to begin taxing Airbnbs like hotels has resulted in a trove of data that makes it easier than ever to identify unlicensed listings.

Of note: At the same meeting, city council members passed an ordinance allowing people to build accessory dwelling units, aka granny flats, on any single-family property in the city.