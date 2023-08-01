Richmond is eyeing big changes for its short-term rentals

Data: AirDNA; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The city is in the process of updating its regulations for Airbnbs and other short-term rentals for the first time since it adopted them three years ago.

What's happening: The proposed changes are intended to bring STR hosts that are operating without permits out of the shadows — and into compliance with city policy, including by paying their annual permit fee, BizSense reported earlier this year.

Those changes include allowing renters to operate STRs, doubling the biannual permit fee from $300 to $600, and dropping the requirement in nonresidentially zoned neighborhoods that the rental must be owner-occupied for at least half the year.

Why it matters: The vast majority of short-term rentals in the city are still operating illegally.

There were 63 short-term rentals with permits and therefore operating legally in Richmond as of June, according to city data, VPM reported.

Yet there were 1,059 listings actively booking at least one night within the city limits in June, according to data shared with Axios by short-term rental analysis firm AirDNA.

Right now, the city isn't generating enough revenue from existing STR permitting fees to cover the $35,000 annual cost of the third party compliance software it uses to monitor them, city planning director Kevin Vonck told BizSense.

Worth noting: STRs can promote tourism and interest in a city and provide an added revenue stream for operators.

Yes, but: They can also deplete the existing housing supply and drive up prices, some studies suggest.

By the numbers: The number of short term rentals has exploded in Richmond since the pandemic, with available listings rising by 51% since June 2020, per AirDNA data.

At 290 listings, zip code 23220, which includes the Fan, has the highest concentration of STR listings.

There are 160 active listings in 23223, which includes Church Hill.

Followed by 91 in 23219, in downtown and Jackson Ward.

Be smart: The proposed STR changes are one of three major zoning changes city officials unveiled last year intended to make it easier to do business in the city and/or to increase the housing supply.

In April, city council voted to end the costly parking requirement for new developments.

Legislation allowing accessory dwelling units, or granny flats, without a special use permit goes before council on Sept. 25.

What's next: The Planning Commission is expected to take up STRs and issue its recommendations at its next meeting on Aug. 21.